Owasso crews work to repair damaged roads left in aftermath of winter storms

Owasso city crews are working to repair large potholes left in the aftermath of harsh winter storms that hit the area in mid-February.

The days-long weather event brought record low temperatures and subzero wind chills, leading to an extended period of ice buildup across the region. As such, some Owasso streets took on damage following the episode.

“Anytime you have a freeze of this magnitude, it definitely creates issues with especially the asphalt roadways,” Owasso Public Works Director Roger Stevens said. “There’s just a lot more potholes than there typically is at a given time.”

City crews are spending up to eight hours a day filling and repairing potholes on different service and residential roads, with the most concentrated damage occurring along 106th Street between Mingo and Garnett roads, and along Mingo between 106th and 116th streets, Stevens said.

“There’s more damage to the roadway as a result of the freeze and thaw than probably that I’ve seen in the 29 years of being employed at the City of Owasso,” Stevens said.

He estimates that the bulk of repairs due to the storm will total about $30,000, which will come out of the City’s streets division budget, funded by sales tax dollars.