Owasso couple moves dirt on new childcare center, Granny & Dot’s, serving adoptive, foster families

The center will also facilitate teachers who receive additional training in trauma, grief and loss to ensure that they can provide the best care for children facing challenging situations.

“This training will … help kids navigate all of life’s unfortunate circumstances such as divorce, death of a loved one and anything else that life throws at them,” Adrienne said. “We fully believe empowering children is one of the most important things we can do for our society.”

The Forsts came up with the slogan, Granny & Dots, as a namesake to both of their grandmothers who have made a significant impact on the couple over the years.

“Aaron’s grandmother is lovingly called ‘Granny’ … and my grandmother, Dorothy, gained her angel wings in 2017; her nickname was ‘Dot,’” Adrienne said. “We wanted our center to be a place where you felt like you were dropping your kids at grandma’s — a familiar, warm and cozy place full of life and love.”

Jeff Carter, a friend of the Forsts and a member of Blackrock Construction Management, also spoke at Monday’s ceremony, sharing in the couple’s sentiment of seeing Granny & Dot’s come to fruition.