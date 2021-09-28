Owasso couple moves dirt on new childcare center, Granny & Dot’s, serving adoptive, foster families

Owasso will soon be home to a new childcare center.
Locals gathered on a small tract of land on 145th East Avenue across from Hodson Elementary Monday evening to break ground on a 7,100-square-foot early learning facility that will serve Owasso and surrounding communities.
The development, Granny & Dot’s, is owned by Adrienne and Aaron Forst, who moved dirt on the property this week after seeing a need to provide more local childcare spots in the area along with better care for adoptive and foster families.
Granny & Dot’s started as a longtime vision by the Forsts based on years of transitioning between several daycares, serving as foster parents for struggling youth and working in the medical field.
“God somehow took all of these experiences, good and bad, and led us right here,” Adrienne, CEO, said at Monday’s ceremony. “We’ve been planning, working and praying for this day what seems like forever now, and we are so ecstatic that we are finally here.”
Aaron added, “This is very big deal for us. Would never have guessed in a million years that we would be building a building of this magnitude; this is amazing for us.”
Granny & Dot’s will serve families with children of infant age through pre-K, offering a full-day Pre-K program. Likewise, it will feature six classrooms, a large multipurpose area for different events and activities, and an indoor and outdoor play area.
The center will also facilitate teachers who receive additional training in trauma, grief and loss to ensure that they can provide the best care for children facing challenging situations.
“This training will … help kids navigate all of life’s unfortunate circumstances such as divorce, death of a loved one and anything else that life throws at them,” Adrienne said. “We fully believe empowering children is one of the most important things we can do for our society.”
The Forsts came up with the slogan, Granny & Dots, as a namesake to both of their grandmothers who have made a significant impact on the couple over the years.
“Aaron’s grandmother is lovingly called ‘Granny’ … and my grandmother, Dorothy, gained her angel wings in 2017; her nickname was ‘Dot,’” Adrienne said. “We wanted our center to be a place where you felt like you were dropping your kids at grandma’s — a familiar, warm and cozy place full of life and love.”
Jeff Carter, a friend of the Forsts and a member of Blackrock Construction Management, also spoke at Monday’s ceremony, sharing in the couple’s sentiment of seeing Granny & Dot’s come to fruition.
“The fact that we’re here at this moment is a testament to these two and their resiliency,” said Carter, who is overseeing the facility’s construction. “It’s been great to this point. Looking forward to a fantastic project … We’re excited to be a part of it.”
Granny & Dot’s, located at 8554 N. 145th E. Ave., is expected to open in spring 2022. More information about the center can be found at grannyanddots.com.