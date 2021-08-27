Owasso couple killed in head-on collision remembered for love, faith

Although she was turning 40, in some ways life was just beginning for Lindsey Maddux.

She was sharing a new home with the man she loved.

She had the garden she’d always wanted and was able to cook almost every day.

And before long, she would be getting married.

“Brent had bought her an engagement ring,” said Katie Martin, Maddux’s daughter. “She was still deciding whether or not to just go down to the courthouse and get married or have an actual wedding. She’s not a big party person, so she wasn’t sure.”

Her mother had so much to look forward to, added Martin. And that just makes what happened all the more tragic.

Maddux and Brent Disney, both of Owasso, died Monday evening, Aug. 23, when their vehicle was hit head-on by a motorist who had driven the wrong way on a highway ramp, according to authorities.

The accident happened on U.S. 169 near 91st Street. The wrong-way driver was also pronounced dead at the scene.