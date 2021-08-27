Owasso couple killed in head-on collision remembered for love, faith

Although she was turning 40, in some ways life was just beginning for Lindsey Maddux.
She was sharing a new home with the man she loved.
She had the garden she’d always wanted and was able to cook almost every day.
And before long, she would be getting married.
“Brent had bought her an engagement ring,” said Katie Martin, Maddux’s daughter. “She was still deciding whether or not to just go down to the courthouse and get married or have an actual wedding. She’s not a big party person, so she wasn’t sure.”
Her mother had so much to look forward to, added Martin. And that just makes what happened all the more tragic.
Maddux and Brent Disney, both of Owasso, died Monday evening, Aug. 23, when their vehicle was hit head-on by a motorist who had driven the wrong way on a highway ramp, according to authorities.
The accident happened on U.S. 169 near 91st Street. The wrong-way driver was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Maddux died on her 40th birthday. Family members believe the couple was celebrating the occasion when they were killed.
Both Maddux and Disney, 43, leave behind children from previous relationships: her daughter and a son, Freeman; and his two daughters, Raena and Emily.
Maddux, a 2000 graduate of Union High School, was currently a homemaker, and it suited her, Martin said.
At their new home in Owasso, she and Disney enjoyed building things together.
“They built a garden from scratch,” Martin said. “She would cook dinner almost every night, and she would use the vegetables from the garden. She loved putting jalapenos that she grew into her food.”
Maddux and Disney had been together for about three years, Martin said.
She said her mother previously had lost a fiancé to an aneurism and was a little nervous about starting a new relationship.
But she and Disney “just clicked instantly.”
Disney’s mother, Marqueta McCartney, remembers the day well that her son met Maddux.
“He came in and he said, ‘Mom, I’ve think I’ve met the girl.’ I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘I think I’ve met the girl I’m going to marry.’”
From his enthusiasm, she couldn’t help but believe him, she said. McCartney was happy when it turned out he was right.
Disney, who worked for Auto Crane in Tulsa, grew up in Collinsville.
He graduated from high school in Salina, Kansas, and went on to serve four years in the Army, including in Korea.
McCartney said two of her son’s favorite things were playing his guitar and fishing.
But what she will remember most about him is “the love,” she said.
“He had so much love to give,” she said. “He never left me without I saying ‘I love you’ and giving me a kiss. I have that to hold on to.”
Martin said knowing that her mother had strong faith gives her comfort now.
“She was always on me about praying and stuff and how I need to talk to God more,” she said. “She believed in heaven, so I know she’s up there, waiting for me.”
In addition to her children, Maddux is survived by her siblings Chastity Benham and Brandon Maddux, and her parents, James Maddux and Cheryl Salmon.
Disney’s survivors include his daughters, mother, and a sister, April Archuleta.
Memorial services for the couple have been set for this week, both at Mowery’s Funeral Home in Owasso.
Maddux’s will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Disney’s is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a graveside service to follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help Maddux’s daughter pay for her funeral expenses: tinyurl.com/lindseymaddux