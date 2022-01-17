Owasso couple faces job loss, autoimmune disease amid pandemic: ‘We have our good days and bad days’

“I have to stay home a lot of the time,” Creller said, “and with them being in school, we have to try and make sure that we don’t bring anything from school, so we try to make them change and sanitize and all of that.

“We can’t do play dates like we used to, birthday parties and the parks. We were used to barbecues that shut down the whole block, and we can’t do any of that anymore.”

Creller remains optimistic, however, citing this difficult time as a means to learn and grow, both as a parent and as a partner to Cazenave.

“I’ve been able to definitely work on my patience, especially as a mother with my children, because a lot of my time is now focused on being a mom and being at home, and a lot of us, we don’t remember to be present every day.

“He’s not the father of these two; they’re from my previous relationship, so for us, we’re trying to figure out how we blend, and then I have to figure out how to allow someone else to be a part … Being at home a lot, it helps us with that.”