Owasso couple faces job loss, autoimmune disease amid pandemic: ‘We have our good days and bad days’

Stephen Cazenave and Jessica Creller enjoy sitting outside and talking, with cigarettes in hand, during warm winter days when they come.
The dating couple has been struggling to make ends meet while living in a small Owasso apartment amid the pandemic.
Cazenave has been working at Walmart the past six months, and Creller has been cleaning houses. Jessica — diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease — picked up the side hustle after social distancing from her regular job as a medical assistant and phlebotomist.
“Mine’s not in remission (the colitis), so I’m still battling that every day,” Creller said. “I can’t be around a lot of people with the whole pandemic. I just can’t work; I can’t take that chance.”
Cazenave said going to work at the busy retail chain can pose a challenge because of his girlfriend’s health condition.
“We have our good days and bad days,” he said. “I have to be careful with who I’m around, just because … it’ll affect her (COVID), so I have to stay very cautious about the people I hang around with.”
The couple, in a two-year blended relationship, has two young children, Adorah and MaKenzi, and also socially distances them amid complications that stem from the coronavirus.
“I have to stay home a lot of the time,” Creller said, “and with them being in school, we have to try and make sure that we don’t bring anything from school, so we try to make them change and sanitize and all of that.
“We can’t do play dates like we used to, birthday parties and the parks. We were used to barbecues that shut down the whole block, and we can’t do any of that anymore.”
Creller remains optimistic, however, citing this difficult time as a means to learn and grow, both as a parent and as a partner to Cazenave.
“I’ve been able to definitely work on my patience, especially as a mother with my children, because a lot of my time is now focused on being a mom and being at home, and a lot of us, we don’t remember to be present every day.
“He’s not the father of these two; they’re from my previous relationship, so for us, we’re trying to figure out how we blend, and then I have to figure out how to allow someone else to be a part … Being at home a lot, it helps us with that.”
Creller moved to Owasso from Fort Smith, Arkansas, two years ago and then met Cazenave. Despite their hardships, they both enjoy living in Owasso, where they strive to continue sticking together and staying connected with others.