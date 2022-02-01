Owasso country musician Gracee Shriver talks new single, upcoming CMT appearance

Acclaimed musician Gracee Shriver is continuing to pull on the heartstrings of Owasso residents over 600 miles away from her hometown community.
“I’ve been writing a ton, meeting with labels, building a team around me,” said Shriver, who moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after graduating Owasso High School in 2020 to pursue a country music career.
“It’s been a whirlwind of crazy things,” she said. “Of course, you come to this town and everybody here is talented and you’re just grinding, hoping that somebody notices you, and I think I’ve just been so blessed to have so many doors open.”
Those doors have come in the form of several achievements, with Shriver’s latest efforts culminating in a new single, “Like a Broken Record,” which she released on Jan. 28.
She describes her sixth single to date as a “breakup song about those relationships that you keep going back to over and over, even when you know you shouldn’t” — a tune that plays to the same trend of her previous songs, which lend to relatable lyrics based on her past experiences.
The 19-year-old Belmont University sophomore, however, recently carried her passion for writing music beyond the walls of a recording studio. Shriver spent the last month filming her first music video for “Like a Broken Record,” which will premiere on CMT to an audience of thousands of viewers on Feb. 11.
“That (making a music video) has been at the top of my list since I moved out here and before that,” Shriver said. “Every second that our family is together, we have CMT on, so to have my video played before or after somebody that I’ve looked up to was the most insane feeling.”
Shriver’s upcoming debut on the popular TV country music network came following her time as a participant in the Belmont Showcase, where she was selected among a small group of BU student songwriters to receive real-world training in all aspects of concert production.
The Owasso native was nominated by a panel of judges — music executives from CMT and Warner Music Group — as both a freshman and sophomore, following in the footsteps of country music legends and Showcase alumni Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum, to name a few.
Shriver’s newfound success in America’s Music City also led her to be chosen for Oklahoma’s Women of Song project, representing the women of country music from Oklahoma. As a result, her single, “You Can’t Have Both,” has made it to the Women of Country Spotify playlists.
“It’s been going so amazing since I graduated (OHS), but also this sophomore year has been insanity,” said Shriver, a full-time student studying music business. “I’m doing my school work and then I go write (music) and then I go do shows … It’s kind of like a never-ending cycle.”
Those performances have added up to “a couple hundred, for sure,” Shriver said, paving the way for her to share the spotlight with other notable singers and songwriters, including Carly Pearce who Shriver will open for in an upcoming show.
Shriver is also riding on the success of her time as a contestant on season 17 of NBC’s hit TV show, ‘The Voice,’ where she advanced to the live playoffs and placed in the top 16 with the help of coach and fellow Okie, Blake Shelton.
She is currently setting her sights on eventually getting signed and releasing a full album, but is also focusing her efforts toward excelling in the classroom so she can graduate from BU — all lofty endeavors she credits in large part to her fellow Owasso residents.
“They are the most supportive town,” Shriver said. “I am so thankful that they all message me, they stream my stuff … and they have been just the biggest support system ever, so I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ and it means the world to me.”
More information about Gracee Shriver can be found at graceeshriver.com.