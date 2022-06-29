Owasso contributes 840 pounds of food, 45 pints of blood to TAUW’s 2022 Day of Caring

The Tulsa Area United Way collected about 30,000 pounds of food and 225 pints of blood during its 2022 Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive — thanks, in part, to the generosity of the Owasso community.

Owasso Community Resources, for example, collected about 840 pounds of food for TAUW, and the Owasso Family YMCA received about 45 pints of blood.

“We appreciate the generosity of those who dropped off food and those who gave blood,” TAUW President and CEO Alison Anthony said. “Because of the work these agencies do day in and day out, we are able to help improve lives and strengthen the Owasso community.”

OCR received donations from Rhonda Botts Hometown Insurance, City of Owasso employees, Ramsey Company and Luca Enterprises, who all brought in canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein and rice and pasta for the campaign.

“We have signed up 350 new families (that’s nearly 2,000 new individuals) this year compared to 418 all of last year,” OCR Executive Director Randy Cowling said. “These 840 pounds will help feed a portion of those new families. We are thankful to the individuals and companies who donated.”

YMCA of Greater Tulsa District Executive Director Nick Grubham added, “We are grateful to the Owasso community, our members and staff for coming out to the Owasso Family YMCA. We were proud to partner with the United Way and OBI to collect 193 units of blood product across several YMCA of Greater Tulsa locations, 45 units coming from right here in Owasso.”

TAUW’s past two Day of Caring Food and Blood Drives in 2020 and 2021 generated over 100,000 pounds of food and over 350 pints of blood.

Additional beneficiaries include Bristow Social Services, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Caring Community Friends, LIFE Senior Services, Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, Inc., Okmulgee County Family Resource Center, Sand Springs Community Services and Wagoner Area Neighbors.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.