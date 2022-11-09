Owasso construction company earns tribal praise for work on Vinita cultural, tourism facility

The Cherokee Nation recently honored Owasso-based Stout Construction Company for its role in developing a new Oklahoma tourist attraction.

The tribe named Stout its Large Certified Indian Business of the Year at its annual TERO Certified Indian Owned Business Awards Banquet at the Chota Conference Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Stout was recognized for constructing the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita, which opened over the summer.

Located just off of I-44, the 9,400-square-foot facility is situated on 8 acres overlooking historic Route 66, and offers a variety of exhibits, indoor and outdoor art installations, refreshments and a gift shop. It also serves as a Cherokee community space for meetings, events and classes.

“As people come from the north … it serves as a gateway into the Cherokee Nation, and it’s going to be visible to a lot of people,” Stout owner Jon Humphrey said.

“They (the Cherokee Nation) were great to work with … and have been very supportive, and we’re honored to be selected for this award.”

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office has 692 Indian-owned companies and 119 artists that are TERO-certified vendors able to conduct business with the tribe and compete for government contracting jobs.

The other winners included: Tahlequah Printing, One Source Water and C & L Site Services in Tahlequah; CPR and Tiger Natural Gas in Tulsa; Cross H Trailer Sales in Wagoner; and Allen’s Construction in Stilwell.

“I believe that we can raise up a generation of entrepreneurs that share in this entrepreneurial spirit if we continue to celebrate our TERO vendors and artists,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a press release.

“The annual TERO banquet is not only about celebrating these Native-owned businesses, it is about sending a message to the people of Cherokee Nation that we value hard work and our TERO businesses.”

In fiscal year 2022, TERO vendors earned approximately $27 million in contracts with the tribe.

More information about Stout Construction Company can be found at stoutconstruction.net.