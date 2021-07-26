Owasso Community Theatre Co. hosts first annual ‘Shakespeare in the Park’

Swordplay and soliloquys resounded from the main stage of Redbud Festival Park over the weekend.

Owasso Community Theatre Company hosted its inaugural Shakespeare in the Park on Saturday, which convened local youth and adults alike to enjoy an afternoon of historical happenings.

“I think it’s very important because we’re trying to keep the arts and culture going here, and trying to really build it up here in Owasso, said Justin Searcy, vice president of OCTC.

The event played host to several activities and performances, including mask-making, sword fighting and ax-throwing as well as ballroom dancing and reenactments of some of Shakespeare’s most popular scripts.

“We’re wanting to celebrate his life and just kind of give little snippets of his work to just really introduce people to Shakespeare,” Searcy said.

OCTC’s first community-wide event on Saturday came a month before the organization kicks off its new season with “Romeo & Juliet” Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Auditions for the play are scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Owasso Community Center.