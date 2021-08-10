Owasso Community Resources names winners of fourth annual golf tournament

Area golfers hit the links for a noble cause over the weekend.

Several players turned up at Mohawk Park in Tulsa on Saturday to take part in Owasso Community Resources’ fourth annual Golf Tournament, benefiting the local nonprofit.

All proceeds went to help OCR continue providing assistance for families in need. This year’s competition brought in more than $7,000 — about a $2,000 increase over last year’s total.

“It was quite successful, despite having fewer teams and being at Mohawk Park instead of Bailey Golf Course,” OCR Director Randy Cowling said. “We are thankful for all our sponsors and individuals who participated.”

Tucker Mechanical, represented by Michon Tucker, Jim Tucker, Keland Arterbury and Travis Pickering, was named the overall event champion.

Armstrong Bank, represented by Ronnie Spoon, Jay Armstrong, Mikel Gordon and Ronnie Harris, claimed the highest score.

Additionally, OCR’s own Jerry Sparkman took home the longest putt, Pickering claimed the longest drive and Mike Leone marked the closest to the pin.

