Tulsa Area United Way is hosting its fourth annual Day of Caring Food Drive on Friday, April 21, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at 15 locations throughout six counties to benefit 11 TAUW nonprofit partners.

Owasso Community Resources, located at 109 N. Birch St., is among the several sites hosting the drive throughout the day.

The most needed items needed include: canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein and rice and pasta.

“Our partner nonprofits combat food insecurity in their communities every day, but they alone can’t end hunger. It takes a public and private partnership to address the crisis,” TAUW President and CEO Alison Anthony said.

“The Day of Caring Food Drive shines a light on their important work and offers additional opportunities for people to participate in their city and county.”