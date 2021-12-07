Owasso Community Center spotlights Native American history through creative works

“The images created by my hands are echoes of the dream voice within me,” Hale said on his website. “They are powerful by virtue of the forces they represent and by what materials and means they came into being. I put a bit of myself into every piece, my view of the cosmos into a bow, my fingerprint upon a painting.”

Quigley, who is employed by the City of Owasso, said he is excited to see his department’s partnership with Hale finally come to fruition through a creative and cultural display.

“I have a unique opportunity to see and be around citizens who display these gifts and talents, and my role with the City is to help bring it out in a public setting … which is here through the Community Center,” Quigley said. “There’s so much activity here; the audience is built in, so they can enjoy it and it increases their enrichment in life.”

More information about Roger D. Hale can be found at fineartamerica.com/profiles/tripleheartsranch.

