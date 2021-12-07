Owasso Community Center spotlights Native American history through creative works

Residents can now catch a glimpse of Native American history at the Owasso Community Center.
The local gathering place, located at 200 S. Main St., recently put a wall of art on display featuring the original works of Roger D. Hale.
Staff at the facility wanted to spotlight a collage of Hale’s signature western and wildlife pieces, which are published among other works in the longtime Owasso artist’s online gallery, Triple Hearts Ranch.
“In an effort to just display local artists — local interests, our community artists, their gifts and talents at a local setting — is what it’s for,” OCC manager Josh Quigley said, “just to provide an outlet where we might see a niche of those professionals.”
Hale, a second-generation full-time artist, followed in the footsteps of his late father, George, who was well-known for creating unique knives, tomahawks and Indian-style artifacts.
Hale’s affinity for the Native American culture stems from his upbringing in Creek Nation, where his family resided after coming to Oklahoma via the same route taken by the Five Civilized Tribes 50 years earlier.
His work on display at OCC — which includes a painting of a bird and two abstract pieces, along with two large portraits, “The Buffalo Hunter” and “He Who Stands Tall” — is a testament to his family’s lineage in taxidermy; gunsmithing; wood carving; and oil, acrylic and watercolor painting.
“The images created by my hands are echoes of the dream voice within me,” Hale said on his website. “They are powerful by virtue of the forces they represent and by what materials and means they came into being. I put a bit of myself into every piece, my view of the cosmos into a bow, my fingerprint upon a painting.”
Quigley, who is employed by the City of Owasso, said he is excited to see his department’s partnership with Hale finally come to fruition through a creative and cultural display.
“I have a unique opportunity to see and be around citizens who display these gifts and talents, and my role with the City is to help bring it out in a public setting … which is here through the Community Center,” Quigley said. “There’s so much activity here; the audience is built in, so they can enjoy it and it increases their enrichment in life.”
More information about Roger D. Hale can be found at fineartamerica.com/profiles/tripleheartsranch.