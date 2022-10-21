Owasso Community Center’s remodeled outdoor patio offers modernized space for residents

The Owasso Community Center recently announced the completion of a new outdoor patio.

City staff and other community leaders earlier this week gathered outside the facility, located at 301 S. Cedar St., to commemorate the renovated space.

“We are really excited to be out here to help our friends, the City of Owasso, our partners, with their celebration of a ribbon cutting,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said during an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Owasso Community Center, established in 1977, is a gathering place that offers a range of social, educational and recreational opportunities for local residents.

The property’s original patio — antiquated and run down, according to building manager Josh Quigley — ultimately led city staff to give both the north and east sides of the terrace a needed facelift.

“It’s a benefit to the citizens, in that it expands the footprint of usable outdoor space,” Quigley said. “It’s also an improvement to the physical property; it takes care of a strategy for beautification.”

The renovated space now features several picnic tables with umbrellas, along with a wheelchair-accessible ramp and sitting area, where larger groups of people can congregate.

“It’s equitable for more citizen use, and increased demographic,” Quigley said. “We’re going to see outdoor activities and programming specific for the site.”

The $103,000 project was funded partly by Tulsa County’s Vision 2025 capital, along with the City of Owasso’s general fund.

More information can be found at cityofowasso.com/143/Community-Center.