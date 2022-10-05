Owasso community celebrates Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight veterans

Owasson Alisa Schroeder and her two young children showed up to Tulsa International Airport this week with patriotic signs raised high that read, “Thank You” and “Welcome Home.”

Their written sentiments accompanied dozens of other spirited messages flaunted by a large crowd that greeted military members returning home from this year’s Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight.

“We came to support the veterans,” Schroeder said. “It’s very near and dear to us just to give them this experience … and so just to be able to give them that is really important to us, and really fulfilling too.”

The Schroeder family gathered near baggage claim to welcome back several Vietnam-era veterans who embarked on an all-expense-paid day trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials created in honor of their service.

Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight hosts the event every year, which turns up an energetic presence from the veterans’ friends and families, along with airport ambassadors, Tulsa police and fire crews, Welcome Waggin’ therapy dogs and other passersby.

“It was the welcoming home that we never got when we came back from Vietnam,” said Mickey Landers, who de-boarded the plane to a spectacle of loud cheers and waving flags. “This whole trip today was one of the most meaningful trips that I’ve ever been on in my life; it was great.”

Fellow passenger Lonnie Trecek added, “It was an experience that I did not expect. They did an exciting opportunity for veterans. They take care of you. We got to see all the memorials (in D.C.), and there’s new ones there that I’ve never seen before.”

The Owasso High School Band also performed the Armed Forces Medley, which echoed throughout the concourse as the veterans filed in from their flight.

Charlie Wendel and Emily Powers were among about 50 Owasso band members who showed up to express their appreciation through the art of music.

“It’s just nice because it gives us a chance to show our gratitude to the veterans that have given so much to us,” said Wendel, on bass drum. “It’s just a small thing we can do.”

Powers, on clarinet, added, “It feels really good because I’m doing something for other people who a while ago have done things for us. These people fought for this country … and now (we’re) giving back and honoring that.”

This month’s program served as the second of two annual flights for 2022, with the last conducted in April after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owasson Ron “Moe” Moseley, who serves on the board of directors for Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, was excited to see his fellow veterans return from this month’s flight, especially after taking the trip himself four years ago.

“It’s just special … just a great feeling,” said Moseley with an American flag in hand, “the welcome home that they never got.”

More information can be found at oklahomawarriors.org.