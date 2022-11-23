Owasso, Collinsville winter holiday event schedule

Light On Owasso, Redbud Festival Park/Nov. 26 (6-7:30 p.m.): Owasso's Recreation & Culture Department is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lights On Owasso event. There will be photo opportunities with Santa, live entertainment on the First Bank Main Stage, food trucks and the lighting of the 34-foot tree.

Collinsville Cowboy Christmas Tree Lighting/Nov. 28 (6 p.m.): The City of Collinsville will host its 2022 Cowboy Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. There will be various music groups performing, along with free cookies and hot chocolate. Bring the whole family for face painting, and a variety of fun and games.

Owasso Christmas Parade, Smith Farm Marketplace/Dec. 10 (9-10 a.m.): This annual event welcomes in the holiday season and is a celebration of the giving season with the Owasso community. Everyone is encouraged to attend to help spread the Christmas cheer. It is free to participate. This year’s theme will be Sweet Candy Christmas.