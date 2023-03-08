The majority of local voters in Tuesday’s special election rejected a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

A total of 4,354 Owasso and Collinsville residents visited 17 Tulsa County precincts to vote against State Question 820, while 2,532 residents approved the measure, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

SB 820 would have legalized recreational cannabis for people age 21 and older. Additionally, it would have allowed some nonviolent offenders to petition to have their marijuana convictions reversed and expunged from their records.

Local results were met with similar counts statewide, with 349,121 citizens voting against (61%) to 216,883 (38%) in favor, a difference of 23 percentage points, according to the State Election Board. The statewide voter turnout was 25.35%.

In contrast, about 57% of Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788 in June 2018, which made it legal to use, sell and grow marijuana for medicinal purposes. Around 6,055 Owasso and Collinsville voters gave the measure a greenlight, while 4,502 denied it.

Following the passage of SQ 788, anyone who has a doctor’s recommendation and $100 for a medical cannabis card can get marijuana. Roughly 10% of Oklahomans have a medical marijuana card, and Oklahoma has more dispensaries than any other state.

Owasso, for example, currently has 12 dispensaries, three growers and five processors within Tulsa County lines, according to the latest statistics from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Likewise, Collinsville has three dispensaries and 16 growers.

If passed, SQ 820 would have taken effect on June 5, with recreational purchases taxed at 15%, compared to the 7% tax levied on medical cannabis purchases.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and many Republican members of the Oklahoma Legislature opposed the latest ballot question.

Carmen Forman with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.