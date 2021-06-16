 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville to showcase several properties at 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes
parade of homes (copy)

Owasso and Collinsville will play host to several walkthroughs during the 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes.

 Courtesy of HBA of Tulsa

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa announced it will host its 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, July 17-25.

This year’s event will feature more than 100 homes from more than 50 of the area’s top builders, and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in seven featured subdivisions, including those in Owasso and Collinsville.

Held every year, The Parade of Homes, featuring homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million, invites guests to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas.

Owasso will feature eight homes in three subdivisions, including Stone Canyon, The Estates at Morrow Place and Sheridan Crossing. Collinsville will also showcase two homes in two neighborhoods, including Cherry Creek and The Estates at Edgewood.

Owasso and Collinsville will be represented by several building companies, including Epic Custom Homes, Old School Construction, Capital Homes, Rausch Coleman, Simmons Homes and True North.

In addition to headlining the homes, the event will also host an extended-hour Twilight Tour at Stone Canyon, 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, to showcase the various trends in Greater Tulsa amentities.

Additional event details, including specific dates and times, are available online at tulsahba.com, or by calling 918-663-5820.

Owasso homes

Estates at Morrow Place (2)

• 11809 N. 130th E. Ave. (Capital Homes)

• 11811 N. 130th E. Ave. (Simmons Homes)

Sheridan Crossing II (2)

• 74104 E. 86th Pl. N. (Old School Construction)

• 6904 E. 86th Pl. N. (Old School Construction)

Stone Canyon (4)

• 18948 E. Chokeberry St. (Epic Custom Homes)

• 7201 N. Hawthorne Ln. – Hawthorne (Epic Custom Homes)

• 18004 E. Limestone Ln. – Highland Pointe (True North)

• 17681 E. Redhawk Rd. – The Bluffs (True North)

Collinsville homes

Cherry Creek

• 7522 E. 145th St. N. (Rausch Coleman)

Estates at Edgewood

• 2326 W. Maple St. (Old School Construction)

