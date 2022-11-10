Owasso, Collinsville teachers receive $55,000 in learning, school supplies grants

More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million in funding this week for hand-picked learning tools and school supplies through the second round of a grant initiative created by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants.

Fifty-eight teachers from Owasso Public Schools received nearly $50,000, and seven educators from Collinsville Public Schools received more than $5,000.

Ms. Farabough, who teaches grades 3-5 at Hodson Elementary in Owasso, for example, received about $950 to help fund a new area for her students to pilot a Schoolwide Enrichment Model for the district.

“Our new EnRICHmentSpace in the library media center will serve as a hub for students to access a mix of materials, work together on projects and create artifacts that exemplify learning outcomes from a unit of study,” Farabough said on her DonorsChoose profile.

Ms. Saldivar at Collinsville Middle School also received about $520 to go toward starting a new LEGO club.

“There will be three people per group: a designer, a block organizer/distribution specialist and the builder,” Saldivar said on her profile. “Students will have to use communication and cooperation skills to complete their LEGO structures.”

The full amount of funding was expended each day in a matter of hours. In all, $6 million was spent in just under 24 hours.

Grants were available to teachers on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds were divided into three equitable amounts and distributed to teachers serving students in each Oklahoma area code. All full-time PreK-12 teachers were eligible to apply. Teacher projects were designed to address student learning, remediation and enrichment needs.

The first round of CLASS grants was administered in February. More than 7,500 Oklahoma classroom teachers in 1,411 schools at 462 districts received learning tools and school supplies through the first CLASS grant initiative.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.