Owasso, Collinsville students to graduate from University of Central Oklahoma

university of central oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma.

 Courtesy of UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of 1,074 graduates during its fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, premiering on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Three Owasso students, along with two from Collinsville, will participate in the event and earn their degrees from the Edmond-based school.

Owasso students include: Brandi Allen, BS, General Studies; Michael Hunter, AAS, Contemporary Music Production; and Kyle Redman, BS, Forensic Science-Digital Forensics and BBA, Information & Operations Management-Management Information Systems.

Those from Collinsville include: Carlie Crutchfield, Cum Laude, BSED, Elementary Education; and James Jordan, BS, Industrial Safety.

The ceremony will include a reading of each graduate’s name and remarks from UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. Students also had the opportunity to personalize a graduation slide with a photo and personal message that will be shown during the ceremony.

“The Class of 2020 should be commended for their dedication and perseverance,” said Neuhold-Ravikumar. “They met the challenges of this year with grit and grace. We are so proud of their achievements, and congratulate them on earning their degrees. We can’t wait to see the difference they will make in our communities.”

