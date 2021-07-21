Owasso, Collinsville students to grace spotlight in Bartlesville’s live adaption of ‘Matilda’

“I basically deliver Matilda on stage at the beginning and talk about how life is amazing and everybody is a miracle, and then I dance for the rest of the show,” Witten said.

The two Owasso teens are among a large cast rounding out Woodworm’s mother, father and teenage brother; Miss Honey, the kindhearted teacher; and the villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, to name a few prominent storybook characters.

When asked about her favorite part performing in “Matilda,” Coleman replied, “I just made a lot of friends with this, and I know the whole cast now.

Witten added, “It’s very family-oriented; it’s one huge big family. We all really love each other. I have a lot of new friends now, and it’s really great.”

“Matilda,” which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and was deemed “Broadway’s Biggest Little Hero,” will now enliven local audiences thanks to the dedication of cast members like Coleman and Witten, said Kristie Hewitt, executive director of Children’s Musical Theatre.

“These kids are obviously immensely talented, but I’m most proud of their dedication to always showing up on time to rehearsals and always giving 110%, even when they are exhausted from the long days.”

Tickets are on sale at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office. Call 918-337-2787 or visit bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com/events-and-tickets.

