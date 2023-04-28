Original textiles, paintings, graphics and other works of art created by graduating Rogers State University seniors will be featured in the spring 2023 Senior Capstone Art Exhibition.

Tiffany Holcomb, of Owasso, and Allyssa Reeder, of Collinsville, are among more than a dozen area students participating in the event.

The opening reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, April 28, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Gary Moeller Gallery of the Arts in Baird Hall on the RSU campus in Claremore. It will run through the end of the spring 2023 semester. Admission is free and the exhibit is open to the public.

“The (Visual Arts) Senior Capstone Exhibition is an opportunity for graduating fine arts students to present the skills and personal style they have developed while attending RSU,” Student Art Association President Bayliegh Fields said in a news release.

“Capstone is a chance for these upcoming graduates to present and defend their work in front of a faculty committee as well as professionals in the field. This semester’s exhibition is one of the larger graduating classes, working in graphic design, oil painting as well as installation.”

Following the grand opening, the gallery will be open during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

RSU’s Student Art Association allows students to come together regularly to celebrate their artistic expression, promote the study of art and complete community service projects. The group is open to all majors.

For more information about the SAA, visit rsu.edu/student-art-association. For more information about RSU’s Department of Fine Arts, visit rsu.edu/finearts or call 918-343-7740.