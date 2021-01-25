Owasso, Collinsville students named to Washburn University dean’s list

Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list honorees.

Jordan Hausher and Dylan McManus of Owasso, along with Ashton Friend of Collinsville, were named to the prestigious list at the Topeka, Kansas-based school.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPS of 3.4 to 3.99.

More than 900 students qualified for the dean’s list.

“Congratulations to all of these students,” a WU spokesperson said in an email. “Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.”