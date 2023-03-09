The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to its honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students made the list for the fall 2022 semester at the Edmond-based school.

President’s honor roll

Owasso: Iliana Azpeitia, Alexander Chapman, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Clara Cox, Mallory Hendrix, Kara Kitch and Megan Parker

Collinsville: Isabel Kayla Brown and Kimberlee Jackson

Dean’s honor roll

Owasso: Jaden Brown, Samantha Carlton, Ashlee Golden, Madison Meyer, Madison O'Dell, Layne Page and Bailey Scalf

Collinsville: Brigitte Mulvaney, Jenna Owens, Luke Stein and Remington Young

For the fall 2022 semester, 1,510 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA. Additionally, 1,469 students were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.