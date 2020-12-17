Owasso, Collinsville students named to SWOSU honor rolls for 2020 fall semester

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced for the 2020 fall semester.

Five students from Owasso and three from Collinsville were named to the lists as part of the Weatherford and Sayre campuses:

Owasso

• Dean’s List: Adam Quarterson, Lauren Jenkins and Emily Struble

• President’s List: Emily Phillips and May Vang

Collinsville

• Dean’s List: Morghan Tischler

• President’s List: Cale Crutchfield and Annie Haught

An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 630 students named to the list during the fall semester.

There were 741 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C".