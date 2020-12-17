 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students named to SWOSU honor rolls for 2020 fall semester

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

 Courtesy of SWOSU

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced for the 2020 fall semester.

Five students from Owasso and three from Collinsville were named to the lists as part of the Weatherford and Sayre campuses:

Owasso

Dean’s List: Adam Quarterson, Lauren Jenkins and Emily Struble

President’s List: Emily Phillips and May Vang

Collinsville

Dean’s List: Morghan Tischler

President’s List: Cale Crutchfield and Annie Haught

An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 630 students named to the list during the fall semester.

There were 741 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C".

