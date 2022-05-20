 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students named to Southern New Hampshire University president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University

 Courtesy of SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University has named several students to its winter 2022 president’s list.

Sandra Garcia, Dakota Johnson and Terri Crowder, all of Owasso, as well as Cristina Rubio and Danielle Mclain, both of Collinsville, were named to the list at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based campus.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

