Owasso, Collinsville students named to Southern New Hampshire University honor rolls

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced that six local students — five from Owasso and one from Collinsville — were named to its 2022 summer honor rolls.

Sandra Garcia, of Owasso, and Cristina Rubio, of Collinsville, were both named to the dean’s list.

Additionally, Maritza Chavez, Dakota Johnson, Michael Richards and Jordan Plumlee Pina, all from Owasso, were named to the president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Likewise, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.