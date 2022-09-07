 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso, Collinsville students named to Southern New Hampshire University honor rolls

  • 0
Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University

 Liz Linder

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced that six local students — five from Owasso and one from Collinsville — were named to its 2022 summer honor rolls.

Sandra Garcia, of Owasso, and Cristina Rubio, of Collinsville, were both named to the dean’s list.

Additionally, Maritza Chavez, Dakota Johnson, Michael Richards and Jordan Plumlee Pina, all from Owasso, were named to the president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Likewise, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert