 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville students named to RSU’s Psi Chi honor society
0 comments

Owasso, Collinsville students named to RSU’s Psi Chi honor society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rogers state university

Rogers State University, located at 1701 W. Will Rogers Blvd., in Claremore. Courtesy photo

The Rogers State University chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, inducted 18 students at the end of April.

Naomi Beckwith, Lauren Harshfield and Hannah Gray, all from Owasso, and Gloria Butts from Collinsville, were named among the students to join the honorary club at the Claremore-based school.

Psi Chi is an international organization that promotes excellence and service in the field of psychology. It brings students together in a forum to encourage, stimulate, maintain excellence in scholarship and advance the science of psychology.

Psi Chi’s RSU chapter encourages its members to submit research for peer review and make presentations at conventions, provides service opportunities for community involvement and allows students to fellowship and collaborate as they move from academia to applied psychology.

Students interested in applying for Psi Chi membership must maintain a minimum of 3.0 GPA in psychology related courses and rank in the upper 35 percentile of their class.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News