Owasso, Collinsville students named to RSU’s Psi Chi honor society

The Rogers State University chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, inducted 18 students at the end of April.

Naomi Beckwith, Lauren Harshfield and Hannah Gray, all from Owasso, and Gloria Butts from Collinsville, were named among the students to join the honorary club at the Claremore-based school.

Psi Chi is an international organization that promotes excellence and service in the field of psychology. It brings students together in a forum to encourage, stimulate, maintain excellence in scholarship and advance the science of psychology.

Psi Chi’s RSU chapter encourages its members to submit research for peer review and make presentations at conventions, provides service opportunities for community involvement and allows students to fellowship and collaborate as they move from academia to applied psychology.

Students interested in applying for Psi Chi membership must maintain a minimum of 3.0 GPA in psychology related courses and rank in the upper 35 percentile of their class.