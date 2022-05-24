Owasso, Collinsville students named to Northwestern Oklahoma State University honor rolls

Northwestern Oklahoma State University has announced its spring semester honor rolls.

Shelby Gibbs, of Owasso, made the undergraduate president’s honor roll, and Carver Sands, also from Owasso, made the undergraduate president’s honorable mention list.

Additionally, Megan Durant, of Collinsville, made the graduate vice president’s honor roll, and Violet McGuire, also of Collinsville, made the undergraduate vice president’s list.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the vice president’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.