 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville students named to Missouri State University Dean’s List
0 Comments

Owasso, Collinsville students named to Missouri State University Dean’s List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
missouri state university

Scenes in the west mall on Tuesday evening, May 15, 2018.

 Jesse Scheve, Missouri State University

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

Cole Hill, Sierra Williams and Audry Lane, all of Owasso, as well as Alivia Grahlen of Collinsville, each made the high honor at the Springfield, Missouri-based school.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News