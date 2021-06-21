Owasso, Collinsville students named to Missouri State University Dean’s List

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
Cole Hill, Sierra Williams and Audry Lane, all of Owasso, as well as Alivia Grahlen of Collinsville, each made the high honor at the Springfield, Missouri-based school.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list.