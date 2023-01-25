 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students named to Cameron University’s dean’s list

Cameron University

Cameron University, in Lawton, Okla., serves students from around the globe, offering nearly 50 degrees through two-year, four-year and graduate programs, according to its website.

 Tulsa World File

Cameron University announced the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the fall 2022 semester.

Five students from Owasso and Collinsville made the lists at the Lawton-based school.

To make the president’s honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time (carrying at least 12 hours of classes) and maintain a straight A average (4.0). The dean’s honor roll requires a B average (3.00-3.99).

President’s list

Owasso: Mackenzie DeAnda, Brittany Long

Collinsville: Kelsie Baker

Dean’s list

Owasso: Caleb Aycock

Collinsville: Richard Wadsworth

