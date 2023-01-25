Owasso, Collinsville students named to Cameron University’s dean’s list

Cameron University announced the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the fall 2022 semester.
Five students from Owasso and Collinsville made the lists at the Lawton-based school.
To make the president’s honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled full-time (carrying at least 12 hours of classes) and maintain a straight A average (4.0). The dean’s honor roll requires a B average (3.00-3.99).
President’s list
• Owasso: Mackenzie DeAnda, Brittany Long
• Collinsville: Kelsie Baker
Dean’s list
• Owasso: Caleb Aycock
• Collinsville: Richard Wadsworth