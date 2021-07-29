 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Kansas honor rolls
Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Kansas honor rolls

university of kansas

University of Kansas

 C5 Media // Shutterstock

More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

Of those students, Owasso’s Abbey Doyle with KU’s School of Education & Human Sciences, along with Collinsville’s Jaya Chakka with the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and Nik Schrag with the School of the Arts, received top honors.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

