 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

{{featured_button_text}}
university of central oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO Photo Services

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the school’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students made the prestigious lists at the Edmond-based university.

Owasso

President’s honor roll: Alexander Chapman, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Emma Fike, Zachary Jones, Kylie Lamb, Madison O'Dell, Paige Patterson and Hannah Turner.

Dean's honor roll: Jake Enzbrenner, Landon Hunter, Madison Lovell, Joy Marshall, Taylor Orr, Avery Villines and Carly Welch.

Collinsville

President’s honor roll: Talita Kamletz, Mikayla Montoya, Brigitte Mulvaney and Remington Young.

Dean’s honor roll: Samantha Harp.

For the fall 2020 semester, 1,599 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,800 students were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News