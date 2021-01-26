Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the school’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students made the prestigious lists at the Edmond-based university.

Owasso

• President’s honor roll: Alexander Chapman, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Emma Fike, Zachary Jones, Kylie Lamb, Madison O'Dell, Paige Patterson and Hannah Turner.

• Dean's honor roll: Jake Enzbrenner, Landon Hunter, Madison Lovell, Joy Marshall, Taylor Orr, Avery Villines and Carly Welch.

Collinsville

• President’s honor roll: Talita Kamletz, Mikayla Montoya, Brigitte Mulvaney and Remington Young.

• Dean’s honor roll: Samantha Harp.

For the fall 2020 semester, 1,599 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.