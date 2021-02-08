 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Alabama honor rolls

Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Alabama honor rolls

{{featured_button_text}}
university of alabama

The University of Alabama. Courtesy photo

The University of Alabama announced the recipients of its dean’s and president’s lists.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the Tuscaloosa-based school made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), and the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The two students representing Owasso include: Journey Staggs on the dean’s list and Kiplyn Burk on the president’s list. For Collinsville, Jasper Tyler made the dean’s list and Trinity Warder made the president’s list.

The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News