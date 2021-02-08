Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Alabama honor rolls

The University of Alabama announced the recipients of its dean’s and president’s lists.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the Tuscaloosa-based school made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), and the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The two students representing Owasso include: Journey Staggs on the dean’s list and Kiplyn Burk on the president’s list. For Collinsville, Jasper Tyler made the dean’s list and Trinity Warder made the president’s list.
The UA Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.