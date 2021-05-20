Owasso, Collinsville students make Southern New Hampshire University honor rolls

Three local students have been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 honor rolls.

Sara Keene and Sandra Garcia, both of Owasso, made the President’s List at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based campus, and Amanda Metzger of Collinsville made the Dean’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

