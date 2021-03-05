 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students make honor rolls at University of Kansas

More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.

Three students from Owasso and two from Collinsville were named to the prestigious list at the Lawrence, Kansas-based school.

Those Owassons include: Malia Bridges, School of Nursing; Abbey Doyle, School of Education & Human Sciences; and Rhett Phillips, School of Engineering. Those in Collinsville include: Jaya Chakka, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and Nik Schrag, School of the Arts.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

