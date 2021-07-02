 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville students make honor rolls at Pittsburg State University
West view of Russ Hall at Pittsburg State University. Courtesy of PSU

Pittsburg State University has released the honor rolls for the 2020 fall semester.

Those students from Owasso who made the Dean’s List include Jessica Fry, BSE Biology; Marcus Reeves, BBA Accounting; and Kaitlyn Treible, BS Interior Design; along with All-A scholars Kayleigh Hall, BA Psychology; and Mario Kirby, UND Undeclared.

Collinsville resident Katelyn Daughtry, BS Psychology, was also named to the All-A scholastic list.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.

To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.

