Several Owasso and Collinsville students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Those from Owasso include: Isabella Reimer, Lauren Cook, Madeline Kendall, Madison Owen, Meghan Salisbury and Tyler Moore.

Those from Collinsville include: Evan Goforth and Katelynn Gurley.

To qualify for the dean’s list, the students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.