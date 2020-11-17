Owasso, Collinsville students initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Three local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Brooke Mangold of Owasso, along with Harley Thomas and Matthew Yelle of Collinsville, were inducted into the program at Oklahoma State University.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.