Owasso, Collinsville students honored for academic success at NSU

Several Northeastern State University students were recognized for their academic successes during the 54th annual Honors Assembly and Ovation Awards in April.

Among the awards bestowed to students were the Academic Achievement and Honor Society awards.

Owasso’s Morgan Foshee, with the College of Liberal Arts, was among those named for Academic Achievement, and Kristi Bradley and Quoc Bao Phan, also from Owasso, were listed as Honor Society Award recipients.

Additionally, Collinsville’s Stephanie Fulton was named a recipient of the Honor Society Award.

One student is selected in each undergraduate degree-granting discipline for the Academic Achievement Award. Each recipient must have completed two full semesters and have a GPA of at least 3.50 in the given academic discipline.