Owasso, Collinsville students graduate from University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma congratulates the 409 students from throughout Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world who completed their college degrees during the summer 2021 semester.

Of that number, Central received applications for graduation from 341 undergraduate students and 68 graduate students.

Those undergraduate students from Owasso include: Taylor Neuss, BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology; and Corbin Vaughan, BBA, Marketing - Professional Selling.

Those undergraduate students from Collinsville include: Samantha Harp, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice; and Megan Rice, BA, Psychology.

Since Central does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2021 ceremony.

