Owasso, Collinsville students graduate from Oklahoma Connections Academy

Oklahoma Connections Academy recently honored the school’s 120 graduating high school seniors.

Sierra Aery and Jayden Trammell, both of Owasso, along with Ashlie Roach of Collinsville, walked the stage to receive their degrees from the Bartlesville-based campus.

Among the graduating class, 46% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 25% plan to enter the work force and 18% plan to attend vocational or technical school. Collectively, the graduating class earned more than $124,000 in scholarship funds.

OCA currently serves approximately 1,670 students in grades K-12 across Oklahoma, providing them with the continuous support of teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.

