Owasso, Collinsville students exhibit creative artwork in OVAC’s 12x12 Virtual Fundraiser

The creativity of three area students is on full display this month.
Each year, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition hosts its 12x12 Virtual Fundraiser, which features diverse art by 175 Oklahoma artists across the state.
Jessica Harjo and Dean Wyatt, both from Owasso, as well as Kristin Gentry from Collinsville, are participating in this year’s event.
Harjo is featuring a digital design and mixed media called “Oklahoma Sky,” while Wyatt is exhibiting an acrylic on canvas called “The Ghost Inside.” Additionally, Gentry is featuring an acrylic and ink on wood called “Bat Pollination.”
Each student created a unique piece that is 12-by-12 inches, which will be auctioned off in a virtual ceremony at the end of the month.
“Our new digital platform will actually help us put more focus on the most important part of the event — the artists,” said OVAC Executive Director Krystle Brewer. “The funds go to support our critical grants and awards for artists as well as support our other statewide programs.”
This year, a third of OVAC’s participating artists are from outside of metro areas, showing the outstanding variety and breadth of work created by the artists across Oklahoma.
Visual artist and former Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Desmond Mason and his wife Rebecca Mason will be serving as honorary co-chairs for the 12x12 Virtual Fundraiser.
The event is sponsored in part by Allied Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Family Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation, and the Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts.
Visit 12x12okc.org to give online and register to bid.
