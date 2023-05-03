From Staff Reports
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,313 graduates during its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies, held May 12-13.
Several undergraduate students from Owasso, and another from Collinsville, are set to earn their degrees from the Edmond-based campus.
• Alexander Chapman, Summa Cum Laude, BM, Music-Jazz Performance
• Alyssa Cargill, BFA, Theatre Arts-Design & Technology
• Hannah Turner, Summa Cum Laude, BS, Speech-Language Pathology
• Kaitlyn Meyer, BS, General Studies
• Madison Meyer, BS, General Studies
• Madison O'Dell, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Mechanical Engineering
• Sydney Reed, BS, General Studies
• Taron Wright, BBA, Management-PGA Golf Management
• Remington Young, Summa Cum Laude, BA, Psychology
