Owasso, Collinsville see halt in coronavirus-related deaths for first time in weeks

Owasso and Collinsville have not logged any additional coronavirus-related deaths since last week — marking a halt in a consistent spike seen over the last several weeks — the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, April 5, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,309 confirmed total COVID-19 cases and 5,161 recoveries, marking 148 active cases, as well as 50 deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 2,337 confirmed cases with 2,294 recoveries, or 43 active cases, and 17 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 437,853 confirmed cases, with 422,360 recoveries and 4,953 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

