Owasso, Collinsville schools return to in-person instruction for all grades, sites Jan. 24

Owasso and Collinsville schools will return to in-person instruction for all grades across all sites starting on Monday, Jan. 24.

Both superintendents of Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring school districts announced the news in letters to parents on Sunday.

“Thank you again for your patience and understanding during this time,” OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “We look forward to seeing your students on Monday.”

CPS Superintendent Jeremy Hogan added, “While our staff absences remain higher than usual, we can cover all core services.”

Students’ return to the classroom came after Owasso pivoted several sites between Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages amid COVID and other sickness. Collinsville shared a similar pivoting time frame between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.

Both districts said they will continue to monitor staffing coverage throughout the week.

“Our preference is always to maintain in-person learning, and we will continue to do our best to make disruptions to in-person learning as brief as possible,” Coates said. “However, please continue to be ready with a contingency plan for your family should your child’s school need to temporarily move to distance learning.”