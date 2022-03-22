Owasso, Collinsville schools receive nearly $74,000 in state CLASS grants

More than 7,500 Oklahoma classroom teachers in 1,411 schools at 462 districts received shipments of hand-picked learning tools and school supplies through an initiative from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) grants up to $800 each.

“Oklahoma teachers submitted almost 8,000 DonorsChoose projects in just the first day. This is an uptake rate we’ve never seen before in the history of DonorsChoose,” Charles Best, who founded DonorsChoose in 2000, said in a news release. “It means that nearly one in five teachers in Oklahoma prioritized participating in this program in the hours after it opened.”

Owasso Public Schools had 71 teachers receive grants totaling nearly $60,000.

Stefanie Soucek, first-grade teacher at Morrow Elementary School, for example, requested a variety of learning activities for her classroom, including magnetic letter tiles, addition games and sound-it-out puzzles. Soucek received the supplies on Feb. 11.

“I am so thankful to the state of Oklahoma for using relief funds to bless Oklahoma classrooms,” Soucek said in the release. “My first-graders are going to be so excited to receive these amazing math and reading centers. Their faces will light up each time we use them.”

Collinsville Public Schools also had 18 teachers receive CLASS grants for a total of nearly $14,000.

Hofmeister directed the federal funding to the CLASS initiative after a survey of teachers revealed the urgent need for new classroom tools to address learning gaps created by the pandemic.

“Over the past year, we’ve strategically placed federal relief funding in critical education areas where the need is high,” Hofmeister said in the release. “We wanted to let teachers decide where additional funding could do the most good. Now thousands of teachers have had their wish lists fulfilled with supplies for customized learning projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on students.”

Additional funding was provided by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Mona and Mark Whitmire Family Foundation to fully fund or complete projects across the state. Both organizations are based in Tulsa.

CLASS grants were approved by the teacher’s site principal before being vetted through the DonorsChoose process and were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.