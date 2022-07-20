Owasso, Collinsville schools receive nearly $22K in lottery grants for classroom projects

Owasso and Collinsville public schools recently received nearly $22,000 from the state to invest in needed classroom projects.

Both districts were named among dozens of recipients that received more than $4.5 million in lottery funds from the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.

ODCTE’s CareerTech awarded over $2 million in grants to 26 technology centers and over $2 million to K-12 school districts for the 2022-23 school year, along with 388 scholarships worth a total of more than $400,000, for 2021-22.

“These funds from the Oklahoma Lottery will benefit instructors and students throughout the CareerTech system and help us fulfill our mission to give students the skills they need to enter the workforce and make informed career choices,” Lee Denney, CareerTech’s interim state director, said in a news release.

Owasso Public Schools, which received nearly $12,000, will use this year’s grant to update appliances within its Family & Consumer Sciences Department.

“We are very grateful for this grant and appreciative of CareerTech for the opportunity to apply for these funds each year,” Jordan Korphage, director of communications for OPS, told the Owasso Reporter. “The goal is for each student to be proficient in training on and using high-tech appliances to be competitive in the marketplace.”

Additionally, Collinsville Public Schools received around $10,000 that will allow the district to purchase new lab kits and 3D printers for its Medical Detective and Flight and Space curriculum.

“Instilling an interest at this grade level can be critical to sparking a lasting desire to pursue a career in a STEM field,” CPS Superintendent Jeremy Hogan told the Reporter. “We are excited to receive this grant, which will allow us to maintain our quality STEM activities and renew our PLTW curriculum.”

ODCTE receives about 5% of the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund, which it uses to help CareerTech programs upgrade equipment and provide scholarships for teachers to continue their own education to fulfill certification and credential requirements.

CareerTech has also previously provided a platform for local students and staff to thrive in their respective fields.

Owasso educator Jonathan Holloway, for example, received the Teacher of the Year award for the Agricultural Education Division of the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education in August 2017.

Likewise, four Tulsa Tech-Owasso students participated in a work-based learning video contest sponsored by ODCTE in February 2021.

More information about ODCTE and CareerTech can be found at oklahoma.gov/careertech.html.