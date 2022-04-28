Owasso, Collinsville schools named statewide leaders in health, wellness

Several Owasso and Collinsville schools were recently praised for going above and beyond to promote healthy living.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced them as awardees for Certified Health Oklahoma, a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies supporting improved health and wellness.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma — a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma — offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.

Owasso High School, Owasso 8th Grade Center and Stone Canyon Elementary School all placed in the Schools category, along with Collinsville High School, Collinsville Middle School and Herald Elementary School.

The Collinsville Education Service Center also placed in the Merit category. Additionally, Arubah Community Clinic in Collinsville was listed in the Business category.

“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.