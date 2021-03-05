Owasso, Collinsville school districts receive over $3.7M in federal pandemic relief funds

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced that the Oklahoma State Department of Education is allocating $49 million in federal relief dollars to 88 Oklahoma school districts.

The funds are part of the set-aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II dollars that had been allocated to the OSDE.

“These recipients had received the least amount of federal aid but, like all public school districts throughout our state, are struggling with financial burdens exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Hofmeister. “These additional foundational dollars will help strengthen their ability to meet the many challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Owasso Public Schools received over $3.1 million, and Collinsville Public Schools received more than $530,000.

As required under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, ESSER II allocations were distributed based on Title I funds from fiscal year 2020. Consequently, some school districts with smaller number of high-poverty students received limited relief funding from the $665 million that ESSER II provided to Oklahoma schools.

Without the additional dollars, some districts indicated they would have been forced to cut critical staff such as teachers, nurses and counselors.