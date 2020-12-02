Owasso, Collinsville rank among fastest-growing cities affordable to renters, new reports shows

Owasso and Collinsville have been listed among the fastest-growing cities that are still affordable for renters, according to a new report.

The study, published by LendEDU, highlights 1,000 cities across the nation projected to grow the most over the next five years, and then ranks them according to their average monthly rent.

Owasso ranked 386 overall, and eighth out of 12 in Oklahoma. Collinsville graded 248, and seventh in the state above its southernmost suburb community. Wagoner placed first out of the dozen listed for the Sooner state.

Owasso’s five-year projected percent increase from its current population stands at 23.26%, with an average monthly rent at $1,048, and Collinsville’s clocks in at 27.04%, with a $939 price tag.

Roma Texas, was ranked as the top city on the list, followed by Arab, Alabama, in second; Hazard, Kentucky, in third; Marshfield, Missouri, in fourth; and Campbellsville, Kentucky, in fifth.

LendEDU analyzed data on nearly 30,000 American cities. The final 1,000 were considered based on a minimum population of 15,000, as well as their rank in the top 1,000 for their population projection percent increase.