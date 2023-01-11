Owasso, Collinsville public schools get state funding boost in midyear adjustments

Every school district and brick-and-mortar charter school in Tulsa County is receiving additional state funding, according to figures released in late 2022 by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

In midyear adjustments released to school districts during winter break, the Oklahoma State Department of Education distributed the remaining $47.3 million in state aid for fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30.

The process of reserving a portion of annual state aid for schools was designed decades ago to provide additional taxpayer dollars in the middle of the fiscal year to districts that had seen enrollment increases since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

The formula used for calculating these midyear adjustments includes allocating more funding for students who qualify for free or reduced-rate school meals, as well as for English language learners, gifted and talented students, and those with special education needs.

In Tulsa County, the midyear allocations for five districts and a charter school each include more than $1 million in additional funds from what was originally anticipated over the summer.

Owasso Public Schools, for example, received an additional $1.9 million in its midyear allocation, going from $22.7 million to $24.6 million, totaling an 8.55% difference.

Collinsville Public Schools also received an additional $626,140, or a 5.77% increase, going from $10.8 million to $11.4 million in its allocation.

Other Tulsa County districts receiving more than $1 million in additional state aid include Bixby, Tulsa and Sand Springs.

Outside of Tulsa County, Claremore Public Schools received an additional $1.3 million, and Bartlesville Public Schools received an additional $2.25 million.

Several area districts just outside of Tulsa County received a six-figure state aid increase at midyear, including Anderson, Barnsdall, Beggs, Claremore Sequoyah, Kellyville, Lone Star, Mannford, Oologah-Talala, Pretty Water, Woodland and Wynona.